Wednesday 15 March 2023 is National Lilac Bow Day dedicated to eating disorders such as anorexia, bulimia and others Nutrition and Eating Disorders (DNA).

“Eating Disorders – says thecouncilor for social policies Cristina Coletti – consist of diseases, such as bulimia and anorexia, which cause very serious consequences on a psychic and physical level. To address these difficulties, integrated care and treatment pathways are needed at a health and psychological level, but it is also important to know how family members and friends can remain close to those suffering from these pathologies in an appropriate way. On the occasion of March 15, National Day of the Lilac Bow dedicated to eating disorders, the municipal administration, choosing to illuminate the fountain in Piazza della Repubblica with lilac, wants to offer citizens a fundamental opportunity for awareness and information. An initiative that goes hand in hand with the patronage granted to the Round Table that will take place in the Castle, whose intent is to understand how to deal with these problems in a multidisciplinary way, offering support and adequate answers to maintain a good level of quality of life” .

It is the voluntary association for the prevention of eating disorders and obesity Kairos that on the occasion of March 15in collaboration with the Municipality of Ferrara, Ausl, University Intercompany Center for Eating Disorders and healthcare professionals organized from 8.30 pm in Sala Imbarcadero 2, of the Estense Castle a round table entitled “The integrated approach to eating disorders, resources and possibilities”.

As announced by councilor Coletti, on the same day the Fountain in the Republic Squareon the initiative of the Municipality of Ferrara, will be illuminated in lilac.

At the meeting in the Imbarcadelo hall (Castello Estense) the following will speak:

Prof. Stephen Caraccioloprimary Intercompany Center DCA Ferrara and Staff

Dr. Alberto HowlAusl Fe, supervisor of the “Point of view” project, Promeco, Municipality of Ferrara

Dr Franca Emanuellidirector of the Neuropsychiatry Unit, Integrated Care Department of Mental Health and Pathological Addiction, Ausl Fe

Dr Clare Baratellipsychotherapist, psychoanalyst

Dr. Giampaolo Bellininutritionist

There will also be direct testimonies from families and those who experience DCA problems

Information provided by the Kairos Association. Free admission by reservation: Tel. 3897867721 3477262342

