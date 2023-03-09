Many underestimate the importance of Vitamin B12! Here’s how to make it an essential daily supply for our body

The Vitamin B12 is an essential nutrient which our body needs to function properly. This vitamin is important for production of red blood cellsthe brain and nervous system healthit also helps to maintain a healthy immune system it’s at reduce the levels of homocysteine ​​in the blood, which can cause heart problems. A very important ally that should be integrated every day, here’s how.

Vitamin B12 is an essential component for our well-being, by eating these foods you will make an exceptional supply!

Having established its importance, it is normal to wonder Where can we find Vitamin B12? The answer is in animal products, such as carne, pesce, eggs and dairy products. In particular, seafood such as oystersthe clams not mussels they are an excellent source of Vitamina B12but be careful, because the Vitamin B12 is not found in significant quantities in plant productsso vegetarians and vegans may need to supplement it with a supplement.

Here is a list of the main foods useful for integrating this fundamental element:

Meat: beef, pork, lamb, chicken, turkey

Fish: salmon, tuna, mackerel, herring

Dairy products: milk, cheese, yogurt

Egg

It is important to remember that the Vitamin B12 is sensitive to heattherefore to take the largest possible quantity it is advisable to cook these foods not exaggeratedly to thus preserve their quantity of active element.

The vitamin B12 is an important nutrient, especially for those who have chosen to follow a vegetarian or vegan diet, it will therefore be advisable to make sure to integrate this element into the diet with a supplement. For all the others, however, it will be the case not to overdo the cooking to preserve the quantity of Vitamin B12 usable for beneficial purposes by our body.