South Korean Universities Push for Doubling Medical School Quota by 2030 Amid Doctor Shortage Fears

Strong push for increase in quota for South Korean medical schools

SEOUL, Nov. 21 (Yonhap) — In response to the impending shortage of doctors in the country, South Korean universities have urged the government to double the quota for medical schools by 2030. This call for a significant increase in the number of students was highlighted in a recent two-week survey conducted by the Health and Welfare Ministry.

Local universities have raised a request for an increase of approximately 4,000 places in medical school fees by 2030. They have also called for an immediate raise of about 2,100 to 2,800 places for next year’s university entrance examination.

Since 2006, the quota for medical schools in South Korea has been capped at 3,058. The government plans to expand this number by around 1,000 places, aiming to address the shortage of doctors, particularly in provincial areas.

The Health and Welfare Ministry will make a decision on the quota for medical schools after a thorough review of the infrastructure and capabilities of local universities. According to the ministry’s data, the current number of doctors per 1,000 inhabitants in South Korea is 2.2, significantly lower than the average of 3.7 for countries in the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development.

However, the move to increase the number of medical students has faced strong opposition from doctors, who argue that the government should explore other ways to address the shortage, such as increasing compensation for doctors in critical care units.

The push for increasing the quota for South Korean medical schools reflects the urgency to address the shortage of doctors and ensure adequate healthcare provision for the population.

