Following the first exposure of the appearance of the shoes last time, this time officially ushered in the well-known New Jersey sneaker store Packer and Reebok to create the Club C joint iterative image album and release information.

As a Club C enthusiast born in 1985, Packer not only added wine red terry cloth lining to reshape the classic with the brand’s unique style, but also chose to use two kinds of white leather, smooth and textured, to keep clean and neat. , Practical and versatile charm, continuing Reebok’s historical tradition in the sports field, and at the same time highlighting the high-end texture through the slender font on the gray insole and the prominent tongue outline.

Packer x Reebok Club C joint shoes will be sold exclusively through Packer at a price of $120 per pair at 11 am Eastern Standard Time on December 2nd. Interested readers must pay attention.