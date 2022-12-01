Home Business Usa, November ADP report: 127,000 new jobs created in the private sector, below expectations
Business

Usa, November ADP report: 127,000 new jobs created in the private sector, below expectations

by admin
Usa, November ADP report: 127,000 new jobs created in the private sector, below expectations

In November, the US economy created 127,000 new private sector jobs, well below the 200,000 Bloomberg consensus and 239,000 jobs created the previous month. This is the smallest increase since January 2021.

“Inflection points can be hard to capture in the labor market, but our data suggests that Federal Reserve tightening is impacting job creation and rising wages,” said Nela Richardson, chief economist at ADP extension. “Plus, companies are no longer in hyper-substitution mode. Fewer people are quitting and the post-pandemic recovery is stabilizing.”

Any confirmation of the slowdown in the US labor market in Friday’s job report could strengthen expectations of a less aggressive monetary policy from the Fed. The most popular hypothesis is that the US central bank will raise interest rates by half percentage point in the meeting of December 13-14, after four consecutive speeches of 75 basis points each.

See also  Deploying a new track and integrating into a new pattern China's new energy vehicle development high-level forum was held in Wuhan Economic and Technological Development Zone- China Daily

You may also like

Fed effect on Wall Street, Dow Jones jumps...

Galaxy Securities: The marginal improvement of the operator’s...

Fed, Powell on rates: it is possible to...

MSCI’s semi-annual index adjustment takes effect today, “more...

US GDP: 3rd quarter growth revised upwards. The...

Lange’s futures afternoon report: Futures fluctuate and the...

Eni: rumors about possible acquisition of Neptune Energy...

Zhang Yaoxi: Heavy speeches and data strikes, gold...

WebSoft, the numbers of the braking of the...

‘The unbearable uselessness of cryptocurrencies’. Roubini attacks again...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy