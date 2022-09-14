Home Entertainment Palace x Engineered Garments New Collection Officially Debuts
Palace x Engineered Garments New Collection Officially Debuts

Palace x Engineered Garments New Collection Officially Debuts

Palace Skateboards and Suzuki’s brand, Engineered Garments, have officially teamed up for a new collaboration aimed at creating durable and versatile outdoor apparel. Engineered Garments interprets Palace’s long-standing favorite of high-quality and technical clothing.

The Parka jacket and trousers, enhanced with GORE-TEX technology, are available in olive green and black, followed by the ripstop washed Track suit, available in leopard and black, and the others include a patchwork Fleece hooded jacket, Heavyweight T-Shirts, plaid shirts, GORE-TEX six-piece caps and fisherman hats are also worthy of attention.

This joint series is expected to be officially launched on the official website and designated retailers on September 16. Interested readers may wish to pay more attention.

