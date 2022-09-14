The Windows 11 22H2 feature update will be rolled out to users in stages starting at the end of this month. To better prepare and ensure a smooth upgrade, Microsoft has now released KB5017390. The cumulative update is currently being tested in the Beta and Release Preview channels and includes some improvements.

Windows 11 KB5017390 is not a big update, nor does it add new features to the operating system. However, it appears to have removed a feature added earlier this year – the ability to uninstall apps with interdependencies using Windows 11’s new Settings app.

Microsoft has previously said that Windows 11 22H2 will allow you to remove apps with interdependencies (Steam and game apps running on Steam) directly using Settings. This feature has been removed and there is no way to uninstall interdependent apps or repair Win32 apps under Settings > Apps > Installed Apps.

The feature will most likely return at some point in the future. Remember that you can still modify and uninstall Win32 applications without interdependence. And it’s always possible to remove apps using the control panel.

Microsoft said the feature update fixes a number of issues that prevented users from launching File Explorer due to a crash in the explorer.exe process. Users reported an issue where “Launch Folder Window in a Separate Process” failed to launch File Explorer.

Another issue that was fixed was that users could not click or select the buttons at the top of File Explorer. This issue is reported when File Explorer is open in full screen. Fixed a bug where Windows 11’s File Explorer command bar didn’t work. This means users can’t click to copy, paste, or even empty items like the recycle bin.