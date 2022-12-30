Home Entertainment “Pale Blue Eyes” released the official trailer Bell’s interpretation of the origin of Edgar Allan Poe | Pale Blue Eyes_Sina Entertainment_Sina.com
Sina Entertainment News Beijing time on December 30th, according to foreign media reports, the suspense thriller “Pale Blue Eyes” starring Christian Bale has released an official trailer. A grisly murder, a dim light on a cold and eerie snowy night, an alternative Poe origin story… “It’s only a matter of time before we get close to the truth”.

The film will be released in limited theaters in North America on December 23, and will be launched on Netflix on January 6 next year. Directed by Scott Cooper (Out of the Furnace, Crazy Heart), Harry Milling, Gillian Anderson, Lucy Boynton, Charlotte Gainsbourg, Toby Jones, Simon McBurney, Timothy Spall, Robert Duvall and others also star.

Adapted from the novel of the same name written by Louis Bayard, it tells the story of an experienced detective (Bell) who is going to solve a series of murders at the United States Military Academy in West Point in 1830. He teams up with a detail-oriented cadet, and later The author went on to become the world-renowned celebrity Edgar Allan Poe (Mirling).

