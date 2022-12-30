Zhou Pengju investigates the construction of new coronavirus infection medical treatment capacity and the work of drug supply and price stability

Date: 2022-12-30

Source: Fuxin News Network

Zhou Pengju emphasized when investigating the construction of medical treatment capacity for new coronavirus infection and the work of ensuring drug supply and price stability

Make every effort to ensure the safety and health of the people

On the afternoon of December 28, Zhou Pengju, deputy secretary of the Municipal Party Committee and mayor, led a team to the Municipal Health and Health Commission to conduct on-the-spot investigations on the construction of medical treatment capabilities for COVID-19 infection and the work of ensuring drug supply and price stability. He emphasized that it is necessary to thoroughly implement the spirit of the important instructions of General Secretary Xi Jinping, fully implement the decisions and deployments of the Party Central Committee and the State Council, and follow the deployment requirements of the “Overall Plan for the Implementation of “Class B and B Management” of Novel Coronavirus Infection” to do a solid job in the new stage In all aspects of epidemic prevention and control, multiple measures have been taken to strengthen the construction of medical treatment capabilities and the work of ensuring the supply and price of medicines, and making every effort to ensure the safety and health of the people.

During the investigation, Zhou Pengju carefully listened to the report of the Municipal Health Commission on the city’s medical treatment capacity building, medical institutions’ drug reserves, drug supply and price stability, etc., and put forward requirements for the next step.

Zhou Pengju emphasized that we must adhere to the supremacy of the people and life, sober understanding, scientific research and judgment of the epidemic situation, adjust prevention and control measures according to the time and situation, go all out to protect health and prevent severe diseases, and do a better job in epidemic prevention and control in a more scientific, precise and efficient manner, and better overall planning Epidemic prevention and control and economic and social development. First, we must strengthen the overall planning and scheduling of medical treatment resources, unblock the green referral channel for critically ill patients, fully guarantee the treatment of severe patients and medical institutions’ drug reserves, accelerate the expansion and transformation of medical resources such as critically ill beds and standard ICUs in tertiary hospitals, and do a good job in the reserve of medical personnel. Second, we must go all out to ensure the supply and price stability of key drugs, actively connect with various pharmaceutical companies to strive for more drug resources, strengthen the overall planning and scheduling of drugs in the region, unblock drug distribution and sales channels in villages and communities, and make every effort to achieve fast and accurate delivery, and strict laws and regulations Crack down on price gouging and other illegal activities. Third, we must strengthen publicity and guidance, highlight medical services and health protection for key groups such as the elderly, pregnant women, infants, patients with underlying diseases, and people in need, and guide the masses to prepare medicines and use them rationally.

Long Zhenhai, vice chairman of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference and director of the Central Hospital, Zhang Hui, secretary-general of the municipal government, comrades in charge of relevant municipal departments and some medical institutions participated in the investigation.