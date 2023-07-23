Home » Pale Puma Releases ‘Haunted By Dreams’ | Niche Music
Holland/Amsterdam-based dream pop band Pale Puma has released their new single ‘Haunted By Dreams’ from Excelsior Recordings on July 21st!

Pale Puma is a quartet formed around singer-songwriter Django Duijns and includes Rosie Derksen, Remy de Kok, and Roemer Vermeulen.

A track from the debut album “Haunted By Dreams That Were Never My Own” released on September 8th, produced by Marien Dorleijn (Moss, Opera Alaska) and label co-founder Frans Hagenaars.

There are a lot of things I love, such as a propulsive rhythm section, a guitar riff that weaves through the gaps, an enveloping synth, and a simple and catchy melody. Check it out as a newcomer to the DIIV, Beach Fossils, and Alvvays routes.

