Home Entertainment PAM Club: Anïa, silent music
Entertainment

PAM Club: Anïa, silent music

by admin
PAM Club: Anïa, silent music

This week, PAM welcomes Anïa, for a set alternating between hypnotizing ambient and techno with a wild groove sprinkled with multiple influences and references to the Amazigh musical heritage.

Moroccan and Amazigh artist, originally from the Souss region in the Middle Atlas, Anïa (“silent music” in Amazigh) discovered DJing in 2015 and trained as an autodidact with the turntable emulator Traktor. Touching her first turntable in October 2018, Anïa is quickly making a name for herself on a developing Moroccan scene. Bridging multiple styles, she mixes electro-robotic sounds, acid bass lines, breaks and atmospheric melodies. Ranging from rock/metal to Amazigh music, via acid and post punk, she describes her musical universe as “a trip through space” composed of sound emotions.

Now in a composition phase to produce her own sound, for PAM, Anïa has delved into her large musical collection to concoct a tailor-made selection: Starting with bewitching downtempos, she pays tribute to several great artists of Amazigh music such as the great voice of the late Mohamed Rouicha and his loutar playing; Kabyle singer Majid Soula; or the group Amira Saqati which mixed raï, gnaoua and Berber music. Referencing part of the Amazigh cultural heritage on techno, dance or ambient remixes, Anïa offers us a journey dotted with breakbeats, darboukas, Gnawa songs… From the Moroccan desert, via Algeria and even Egypt with Simon Philip Kamel, the Moroccan DJ takes us into a cosmic and hypnotic universe.

Tracklist :

Islandman – Khepre
MAUGLI – Baksheesh
Mohamed Rouicha – Bismillah (Joystick Jay Edit)
Penny Penny – Ah Oh Ah (Cornellius Doctor & Tushen Raï Cosmic Dub Edit)
Ile Aiye – Cerca De Bakel (Balam Edit)
GENE – Childrens Green (Tagliabue ‘Tribal Italia Rework)
Simone – Rekka (Cheb Runner Acid Remix)
Goblin – Safari (Zillas on Acid Edit)
Mohamed Rouicha – Kindir Ta Nesek (Michel Edit)
Amira Saqati – Hel Aeynik (Aaron Maple Edit)
Nepz – Gargn Ya
Sheik Ahmed (AlJafar) – Sons Of Abudhabi (RFX Dark Edit)
Mohamour – Festival (Alexis le Tan Edit)
Mayko – Tarab (Johnny Rock « Short Trip » Edit)
Sanza – Sounouh (Lion’s Drums Edit)
Majid Soula – Netseweth Sifasan Nagh

See also  Make the future sound now CREATE NOW CREATE NEXT_TOM Information

More information about Anïa here.

You may also like

Found in depot: Abraham’s jenever keg

The Bibilee Studio 2023 autumn and winter series...

Brother of clan leader Arafat Abou-Chaker is in...

Electric car charging anxiety? Don’t worry, the Hyundai...

King Charles III at the end: Monarch paralyzed...

“Still good”: Tina Ruland raves about Til Schweiger’s...

Helene Fischer: Dancers make the concert cancellation take...

Söder likes Berliner Weisse: “The best thing about...

Well-being! How to keep the house fragrant

Neutral color palette fills the 218 m² of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy