This week, PAM welcomes Anïa, for a set alternating between hypnotizing ambient and techno with a wild groove sprinkled with multiple influences and references to the Amazigh musical heritage.

Moroccan and Amazigh artist, originally from the Souss region in the Middle Atlas, Anïa (“silent music” in Amazigh) discovered DJing in 2015 and trained as an autodidact with the turntable emulator Traktor. Touching her first turntable in October 2018, Anïa is quickly making a name for herself on a developing Moroccan scene. Bridging multiple styles, she mixes electro-robotic sounds, acid bass lines, breaks and atmospheric melodies. Ranging from rock/metal to Amazigh music, via acid and post punk, she describes her musical universe as “a trip through space” composed of sound emotions.

Now in a composition phase to produce her own sound, for PAM, Anïa has delved into her large musical collection to concoct a tailor-made selection: Starting with bewitching downtempos, she pays tribute to several great artists of Amazigh music such as the great voice of the late Mohamed Rouicha and his loutar playing; Kabyle singer Majid Soula; or the group Amira Saqati which mixed raï, gnaoua and Berber music. Referencing part of the Amazigh cultural heritage on techno, dance or ambient remixes, Anïa offers us a journey dotted with breakbeats, darboukas, Gnawa songs… From the Moroccan desert, via Algeria and even Egypt with Simon Philip Kamel, the Moroccan DJ takes us into a cosmic and hypnotic universe.

Tracklist :

Islandman – Khepre

MAUGLI – Baksheesh

Mohamed Rouicha – Bismillah (Joystick Jay Edit)

Penny Penny – Ah Oh Ah (Cornellius Doctor & Tushen Raï Cosmic Dub Edit)

Ile Aiye – Cerca De Bakel (Balam Edit)

GENE – Childrens Green (Tagliabue ‘Tribal Italia Rework)

Simone – Rekka (Cheb Runner Acid Remix)

Goblin – Safari (Zillas on Acid Edit)

Mohamed Rouicha – Kindir Ta Nesek (Michel Edit)

Amira Saqati – Hel Aeynik (Aaron Maple Edit)

Nepz – Gargn Ya

Sheik Ahmed (AlJafar) – Sons Of Abudhabi (RFX Dark Edit)

Mohamour – Festival (Alexis le Tan Edit)

Mayko – Tarab (Johnny Rock « Short Trip » Edit)

Sanza – Sounouh (Lion’s Drums Edit)

Majid Soula – Netseweth Sifasan Nagh

More information about Anïa here.