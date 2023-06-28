PAMI: how to carry out the affiliation procedures

He AMONG is the National Institute of Social Services for Retirees and Pensioners. It was created in 1971 to offer comprehensive medical assistance to its members.

In addition to health services, the people who adhere will be able to count on different benefits such as: free medicines, two free pairs of glasses a year and discounts of up to 50% on different services and products.

This is health insurance with the most affiliates in the country and it has 600 Care Agencies; 38 Local Management Units; 8 thousand Primary Care Physicians; 17 thousand providers and 14 thousand affiliated pharmacies.

How much does it cost to join PAMI?

The price of this social work is deducted from the income of the affiliates, according to Law 19,032 in its Article 8, it is established:

In the retirements minimal a discount of 3%. In the retirements that exceed the minimuma discount of 6% on the surplus.

Who can join PAMI?

Currently, this social work has 5 million affiliates who access their services.

They can only be holders people who are in any of These groups:

Retirees and pensioners People over the age of 70 who do not have a pension benefit or social work Malvinas war veterans Retirees who receive a benefit in Italy who settle in the country Temporary retirees for a maximum of 3 months.

Also I know You can acquire the same rights to enjoy benefits and benefits for being a family member of the holder. The family group affiliation modality includes:

Members of the primary family group of a holder affiliated person:

Husband or wife Cohabiting partner Minor sons or daughters, disabled for work, students Minors under guardianship or guardianship Disabled grandsons or granddaughters of legal age

Persons who are not members of the primary family group of a holder affiliated person:

Father or mother of the member Grandfather or grandmother of the member

How can I join PAMI?

Depending on the type of affiliation, people must go to the agency or they can do it exclusively online.

He procedure can be web for holder affiliations and to request medical coverage if traveling to Italy. It must be face-to-face in the cases of family affiliations, provisional and those over 70 years of age without contributions.

The request can be made by the interested party or the person’s representative. Those who do it online must create a user in the system and follow the steps requested.

The documentation required for who wishes to be the owner is the following:

National Identity Document, with current date and updated address. People over 75 years of age and the judicially declared disabled are exempt and can prove their identity with other types of documentation such as registration booklet. Any receipt issued by a state agency where the discount in favor of the PAMI appears. Proof of CUIT/CUIL Registration Code (CODEM), issued by ANSES

He The rest of the affiliations to family members require another additional accreditation which can be consulted in the official page of the agency.

