Pampita’s original “total white” look to enjoy the snow in Neuquén

Carolina “Pampita” Ardohain decided to take a few days from his daily life in Buenos Aires and arrived in the last few hours at the Neuquen provinceprecisely to the town of Villa La Angostura, with the aim of enjoying the snow in the traditional bayo hill.

Days ago, the model had been in the news for the failed dedication of her ex-partner, Benjamin Vicunawho at the Martín Fierro award ceremony, thanked the country for giving him “great love”a message that for many was addressed to the driver from La Pampa.

In this context, Pampita, currently in a relationship with the Buenos Aires businessman and legislator, Roberto Garcia Moritanhe took a break from his busy schedule and traveled to Patagoniathese days, dressed in white in its cordilleran fringe.

Staying in Villa La Angostura and accompanied by her children, the presenter shared some images on networks of her time in the Neuquén snow, in which she appeared wearing an original look «total white«, in tune with the Patagonian landscape.

It is about jacket and thermal pants special for low temperatures, both white, matching the snow of Cerro Bayo, where together with his sons Benicio and Beltrán, he carried out the characteristic activities of this time of year.


