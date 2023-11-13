“Pantheon” Season 2 Receives High Praise and Record Ratings

The highly anticipated second season of the sci-fi animation “Pantheon” has recently been completed, receiving an impressive 9.2-point score from Douban. Based on the “Apocalyptic Trilogy” of short stories by Hugo Award winner Liu Yukun, the series has captivated viewers with its concept of uploading human consciousness to the cloud for eternal life.

Originally produced by AMC, the first season of “Pantheon” quickly gained a strong following both domestically and internationally. However, due to tax issues, AMC initially canceled the second season. Fortunately, Amazon stepped in to save the day, and the second season has surpassed the rating record of the first season with each episode on IMDB scoring over 9 points.

The synopsis of “Pantheon” revolves around Maddie, a girl who receives mysterious help from the Internet and discovers that the person is her late father, David. David’s brain was scanned and uploaded to the cloud, making him the first example of a new species of Uploaded Intelligence, and his existence is on the brink of triggering a new type of world war.

Fans of the series are eagerly awaiting the release of the second season, and the exceptional ratings it has received so far suggest that it will be well worth the wait. The success of "Pantheon" serves as a testament to the growing popularity of sci-fi animation and the continued creativity of the genre.

