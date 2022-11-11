Home Entertainment Ye Qingjie! 25 Years of Adventure
Ye Qingjie! 25 Years of Adventure

Ye Qingjie! 25 Years of Adventure

Ye Qingjie! 25 years of adventure Pokémon Ash reaches the world championship: Pikachu miracle wears two

Just now, the 132th chapter of the animation “Pokémon Journey” was updated, Xiaozhi defeated Dandi, won the Pokémon World Championship, and became the dream master!

At the same time, “Pokémon Xiaozhi” also ranked sixth in Weibo’s hot search, and even rushed to third place for a while.

In this story, Pikachu miraculously wears two, defeats the flaming ace, the fire-breathing dragon, wins the game, and finally reaches the top of the 25-year adventure.

In Pikachu’s memory, the former partners appeared one by one, and they struggled to get up and broke out. The background music of “The goal is Pokémon Master” sounded, and all the fans burst into tears.

Xiaozhi honor:

1999 Quartz League Top 16

1999 Orange League Honorary Trainer

2002 City Capital League Top 8

Top 8 of Fengyuan Alliance in 2005

In 2006, the leader of the Kanto area against the pioneers

2010 Shenao League Top 4

2013 Zhonghe League Top 8

2016 Carlos Union runner-up

2019 Alola League Champions

2022 Eight Masters Championship Champion

It can be seen that Xiao Zhi’s victory this time is also the second world championship after the Alola League championship in 2019.

Encyclopedia data shows that the TV animation “Pokémon” is adapted from the game “Pokémon” series developed by Game Freak and “Pokémon GO” co-produced and developed by Nintendo, The Pokémon Company and Niantic Labs. The 7th installment in the Dream series.

The adventure stage of this series is all regions of the past games, including the Galar region of “Pokémon Sword and Shield”. The animation is produced by OLM Team Kato and will be broadcast on TV Tokyo from November 17, 2019.

See also  Is ten thousand yuan expensive? iPhone 14 Pro global hot sale: Apple will make money to account for 60% of the high-end mobile phone market

Ye Qingjie! 25 years of adventure Pokémon Ash reaches the world championship: Pikachu miracle wears two

[End of this article]If you need to reprint, please be sure to indicate the source: Fast Technology

Responsible editor: Wan Nan

