Panthers owner David Tepper throws drink into visitor stands in loss to Jaguars

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Panthers owner David Tepper threw the liquid contents of a drink from the box toward visiting fans in the final minutes of Carolina’s 26-0 loss Sunday in Jacksonville .

Tepper’s reaction came after rookie quarterback Bryce Young was intercepted with less than 3 minutes left. It was unclear whether Tepper was reacting to something he was told or to the latest mistake made by the team with the worst record in the NFL.

The Panthers (2-14) dropped to 0-9 on the road and were shut out for the first time since their loss to Atlanta in Week 12 of 2002. They also secured the first pick in the NFL draft in April – a pick who will go to Chicago.

“Yeah, it’s not fun at all,” said Bryce Young, who completed 19 of 32 passes for a total of 112 yards and one interception, in addition to being sacked six times. “It falls on us. It’s our tape. It’s what we did. “We assume it, we accept it, but it’s not fun.”

Kicker Eddy Piñeiro injured his right hamstring during warm-ups and was unable to continue. Starting linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill handled the kickoff, and interim coach Chris Tabor kept his offense on the field on a 4th-and-7 in a normal position for a field goal on the opening possession.

Cornerback Jaycee Horn (finger) also was ruled out after warmups. Shaquill Griffin was backed to start for Horn who was initially questionable.

Griffin was exposed on a 48-yard gain, part of a deplorable performance for the visitors.

“I’m obviously disappointed, and that’s a very generic answer,” Tabor said. “I did not expect. I take my hat off to the Jaguars. Given the trend we were on, I didn’t expect that performance to drop.”

The Panthers had more injury problems during the game. Guard Cade Mays left with a finger injury, and Jacksonville linebacker Marquis Haynes was stretchered off with a concussion in the third quarter and taken to the hospital for evaluation.

The Panthers finished with 124 yards, and were 1 of 13 on third downs, and their defensive lineman Derrick Brown was ejected along with Jaguars left tackle Cam Robinson at the end of the fourth quarter. They both ripped off each other’s helmets after a play.

