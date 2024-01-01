The global presence of Prominent GmbH

ProMinent GmbH has a worldwide reputation as a reliable partner for tailor-made industrial solutions. Management explains how the company developed its global presence.

ProMinent GmbH counts fruit and vegetable processing companies in the Czech Republic, oil drilling platforms on the Gulf of Mexico, bathing companies on Norwegian islands and German dairies among its customers. The technology expert’s innovative products can be used in a wide variety of industries, making ProMinent GmbH one of the world‘s leading providers in the field of dosing technology and water treatment. ProMinent management explains how the company manages to find a tailor-made solution for each customer.

ProMinent GmbH offers various products in the area of ​​dosing technology and water treatment. The company’s product portfolio includes:

-Dosing and process pumps

-Hose pumps

-Measuring and control devices

-Sensors for controlling and dosing liquids

-Dosing systems for water treatment.

The area of ​​dosing systems for water treatment is divided into:

-Chlordioxidan layers

-Electrolysis plants

-UV systems

-Ozone systems

-Membrane filtration systems.

All products can be combined or supplemented with one another, resulting in a wide range of possible solutions to different problems. The management of ProMinent GmbH explains that the company’s own technology team always develops the solution concepts in close cooperation with the customers. This creates tailor-made concepts that are optimally adapted to the local conditions and challenges of the customer’s operations.

DISINFECTION IS THE CORE OF EVERY WATER TREATMENT

ProMinent GmbH specializes in developing water treatment solutions for various industries. The key to optimal water treatment lies in disinfecting the water. Regardless of whether it is wastewater or process water – in order to be reintroduced into the operating cycle, the water must be returned to its natural state. A solution that is particularly suitable for the treatment of drinking water is treatment using UV radiation. UV light can be used to kill the germs contained in water without having to use chemical agents. UV systems are considered a safe, environmentally friendly and reliable disinfection process and can also be used, for example, in the treatment of swimming pool water. Electrolysis systems also do not require chemicals. These systems process harmless salt into chlorine, hydrogen and caustic soda and can also be used to treat drinking, process and swimming pool water.

If more treatment is necessary, management recommends ozone or chlorine dioxide systems, which use chemical processes to remove impurities from the water. Both systems are useful, for example, for wastewater or industrial water treatment.

TRAINING ENABLES SERVICE AT ANY LOCATION

The management of ProMinent GmbH points out that the company is at home in over 100 countries around the world. If there is no ProMinent GmbH branch nearby, the technology experts offer training for their customers. In these training courses, customers learn to better understand the products and to care for them themselves. Customers are provided with the necessary know-how to take action when problems arise and to find and fix common errors or malfunctions on their own.

COMPANY GROUP INVESTS IN PRODUCT INNOVATIONS AND PRODUCTION PROCESSES

The management of ProMinent GmbH aims to be a long-term partner for its customers. That’s why the company continually invests in product innovations, state-of-the-art production processes and a high level of in-house production depth. In total, ProMinent GmbH operates eleven production facilities around the world, all of which are characterized by consistently high quality standards, flexibility and delivery reliability. The past has shown that ProMinent GmbH is able to deliver its systems to even the most remote places in the world. A water treatment system was even successfully installed in a swimming pool located on a small Norwegian island in the middle of the Norwegian Sea.

EXAMPLES FROM PRACTICE: FLAVOR EXPLOSION DONUT

Over the past six decades, ProMinent GmbH has developed a wealth of different applications that have been implemented in numerous projects worldwide. One project example is ProMinent GmbH’s flavor dosing in a Dutch industrial bakery.

Basically, things work differently in industrial bakeries than in home kitchens. The kitchen utensils are enormous and the ingredients differ significantly from those that the average consumer uses for baking. A large bakery in the Netherlands, for example, uses liquid flavorings for its donuts, the dosage of which is a highly dangerous matter. If the flavors are not dosed precisely, there is a risk of explosion.

ProMinent GmbH developed a tailor-made, freely ventilated container for this application, which enables safe handling of the explosive vapors and increased dosing accuracy.

EXAMPLES FROM PRACTICE: SEAWATER TREATMENT FOR SHRIMP FARMING

Seafood is becoming increasingly popular worldwide. However, raising shrimp in aquaculture is anything but easy. The small crustaceans are very sensitive. Due to the close breeding and over-salting of the pools, illnesses quickly occur, which in the worst case can lead to total loss.

ProMinent GmbH has developed a water treatment system for one of the largest shrimp breeding operations in Thailand that efficiently cleans and disinfects seawater in several process steps. Since then, the shrimp have lived in aquariums with perfect water quality. The customer in turn saves a lot of resources and benefits from significantly reduced operating costs.

EXAMPLES FROM PRACTICE: DOSING OF BULK CHEMICALS IN SWEDEN

The mountains surrounding the Swedish town of Garpenberg contain valuable minerals such as zinc, silver, copper, lead and gold. Different chemicals are used to separate the metal from the rock. ProMinent GmbH supplied a dosing system that ensures the safe handling of toxic and dangerous chemicals and adds them reliably and in precise quantities to the required processes.

EXAMPLES FROM PRACTICE: THE PURIFICATION OF HOUSEHOLD WASTE WATER

Around 265,000 cubic meters of dirty water end up in Frankfurt’s wastewater treatment and sludge dewatering plants every day. Strict ecological and legal requirements must be met for the treatment of wastewater. For example, hydrogen peroxide is used to disinfect the gravel filters. A chemical that requires careful handling. The management of ProMinent GmbH reports that the company has found an economical solution for handling and dosing the chemicals. Thanks to ProMinent’s technological systems, all occupational safety requirements are met and the risk during handling is significantly minimized. In addition, the solution guarantees uninterrupted dosing and thus ensures the safety of the entire process.

ProMinent GmbHroup is a global solution partner for problems in the areas of dosing technology and efficient technology for water treatment and disinfection. The company serves customers from a wide range of industries in over 100 countries.

