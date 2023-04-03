China Entertainment News www.yule.com.cn On April 2, according to Korean media reports, the new song of Jimin, a member of the popular boy group BTS, won the second place on the Billboard 200.

According to the news released by Billboard, BTS member Park Jimin’s solo album “Face” entered Billboard’s latest chart “Billboard 200” and directly ranked No. 2. Such a good result really made netizens very excited.

Billboard said: “The album sales of “Face” in the first week was 124,000 copies, which is the third cumulative sales volume of the weekly chart and the highest record among solo artists.”

In addition, Park Jimin’s solo album received great acclaim after it was released, not only in terms of sound sources, but also in album sales.