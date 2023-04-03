Home Sports Kayaking slalom event will be held from April 6th to 9th and the online ticketing channel will open-Hangzhou News Center-Hangzhou Net
2023-04-03

Fuyang Daily News After the “Charm of Hangzhou” Goat Sports Cup 2023 Kayak Still Water Spring Championship is over, Fuyang Water Sports Center will usher in the “Charm of Hangzhou” Goat Sports Cup 2023 Kayak Slalom Spring Championship. Held from April 6th to 9th. At present, the online ticket purchase channel has been opened, and citizens and friends can purchase tickets in advance.

The canoe slalom event is highly ornamental, and the audience can closely watch the performance of the athletes on the track. A few days ago, the schedule of the canoe slalom competition has been announced. This competition is divided into two groups, Group A and Group B, and 15 gold medals will be determined.

How to buy tickets? Citizen friends can search “Asian Games Venues Online” through “Zheli Office” or “Alipay”, find “Fuyang Water Sports Center”, and choose the games you want to watch to buy tickets. At that time, please read the “Ticket Purchase Instructions” in detail, and strictly abide by the admission rules and order of watching the game. In addition, the ticket sales for the Rowing Spring Championship will also be launched soon. Citizens can follow the WeChat official account of “Fuyang Daily” and pay attention to relevant information.

Source: Fuyang Daily Author: Reporter Xu Yuanjiao Luo Xiaofei Editor: Trainee Editor Huang Ziwei

