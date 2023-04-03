The timing has entered the second season, and now there are more and more rumors about the iPhone 15 series in the mobile phone market. There have been previous rumors that the iPhone 15 Pro will adopt a solid-state button design and also add sensitivity functions.

According to “Notebookcheck”, Apple will add some kind of low-power microprocessor to the iPhone 15 Pro models in order to allow certain functions (such as NFC) to work even when the iPhone is turned off. This enables certain functions to maintain extremely low power consumption at ordinary times, or even consume no power.

This means that in the future, even if the iPhone is completely out of power, you can still use “Find”, Apple Pay, operate HomeKit network work, or use the solid-state button functions on the iPhone.

The outside world believes that these new features may all appear in iOS 17, but some features will only apply to the iPhone 15 Pro series, and the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus will still be excluded from these feature upgrades.

(Source of the first picture: Science and Technology News)