Home Technology Apple Pay can be used without power, and the iPhone 15 Pro will use a low-power microprocessor
Technology

Apple Pay can be used without power, and the iPhone 15 Pro will use a low-power microprocessor

by admin
Apple Pay can be used without power, and the iPhone 15 Pro will use a low-power microprocessor

The timing has entered the second season, and now there are more and more rumors about the iPhone 15 series in the mobile phone market. There have been previous rumors that the iPhone 15 Pro will adopt a solid-state button design and also add sensitivity functions.

According to “Notebookcheck”, Apple will add some kind of low-power microprocessor to the iPhone 15 Pro models in order to allow certain functions (such as NFC) to work even when the iPhone is turned off. This enables certain functions to maintain extremely low power consumption at ordinary times, or even consume no power.

This means that in the future, even if the iPhone is completely out of power, you can still use “Find”, Apple Pay, operate HomeKit network work, or use the solid-state button functions on the iPhone.

The outside world believes that these new features may all appear in iOS 17, but some features will only apply to the iPhone 15 Pro series, and the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus will still be excluded from these feature upgrades.

(Source of the first picture: Science and Technology News)

See also  In order to pursue the consistency of performance, Valve confirmed that Steam Deck will not launch a minor facelift upgrade version similar to PS4 Pro

You may also like

New report finds Windows 11 usage hits new...

Telekom T Phone Pro in the test: Conclusion...

Huawei Watch Ultimate, the smartwatch disguised as a...

Can’t see the face?Live host xQc criticizes the...

Current rocket launches 2023: All details and background...

The five TV series not to be missed:...

Fighting game “THE KING OF FIGHTERS XV” DLC...

Nothing works at Amazon in Vienna without manual...

50 years of the barcode, so has changed...

in vitro diagnostics: Lifespin receives ISO13485 certification –...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy