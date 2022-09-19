How to touch the top of the iPhone 14 Pro Max screen with one hand

The iPhone 14 Pro series, which features Apple’s new attempt at “Dynamic Island” interaction, a new dark purple color, a 48-megapixel main camera, and an “Always on Display” screen, has been very popular since its launch, whether it’s fruit powder or black Fans, whether they are buying or discussing, are quite high. Some friends worry that if they choose the iPhone 14 Pro Max, the screen with 6.7 memory will not be able to operate the screen with one hand. Actually… this part is nothing to worry about!

If you like the visual experience of a big screen, but you have small hands, then you can choose from “setting」 >>>「Auxiliary use」>>>「touch” to open “touch on the top of the screen” option. After opening, if you want to lower the upper part of the screen, you can quickly slide down (pull) your finger on the lower edge of the screen. To return to the full screen, you can tap the upper part of the screen, or slightly Wait a moment for it to auto-recover on its own.

For Apple “Have the courage to try to bring consumers a better life experience“This spirit has always been one of the reasons why it is loved by consumers. Maybe some new features were not so perfect when they were first launched, but just like “touch on top of the screen”, after the launch of the iPhone 6 Plus large-screen model, users can tap the Home button 2 down to touch the screen. The screen is down, and now more models without touch ID use the “pull down” action to switch the screen operating range. Therefore, let us experience the new machine while continuing to look forward to Apple, which has many requirements for details, to bring us more friendly interactive experiences!