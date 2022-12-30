[The Epoch Times, December 28, 2022](Compiled and reported by Epoch Times reporter Le Huixuan) On the 28th, JYP Entertainment revealed that Park Jin made donations to Samsung Seoul Hospital and the International Ambulance Development Non-Governmental Organization (NGO) on the 9th. 500 million won to help children and adolescent patients obtain medical assistance.

The 1 billion won (approximately US$786,400 / NT$24,161,700) donated by Park Zhenyong with his personal property will be used for surgery, transplantation and rehabilitation of children and adolescents under the age of 24 in South Korea, as well as medical expenses caused by accidents and diseases. Treatment expenses for overseas children suffering from disabilities, viral infections, congenital rare and difficult diseases, etc.

Park Jin Young explained the reason for the donation: “When my donation was spread, I thought that if more fans participated in the donation, one more child would be helped, so I made a public donation for the first time.”

He went on to say: “I am the father of two daughters. If my two daughters have a cold and cough, it would be heartbreaking to hear that voice. I can imagine the feelings of the parents of the children.” “I hope my donation can help I hope that more people will join the ranks of donations to help children.”

In addition, since 2002, JYP Entertainment has held a year-end charity concert with the children in the children’s ward with its affiliated artists, and started to practice good influence in many aspects. Through “EDM”, from 2020 to this year, a total of 698 children have been supported for treatment expenses. The cumulative amount is 1.35 billion won (approximately US$1.0616 million / NT$32.6183 million) for the JYP Entertainment head office and 24 million won for the Japanese branch. Japanese Yen (approximately US$180,200 / NT$5,535,500).

