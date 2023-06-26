Passerini celebrates in the bunker and talks about “historic triumph”

While waiting for the results that will define the new government in the province of Córdoba, the candidate for mayor of Córdoba, Daniel Passerini, spoke from the Hacemos Unidos por Córdoba bunker.

The current vice mayor gave a speech after Llaryora slightly surpassed Judge, in a “stick by stick” scrutiny.

“We are winning in the Capital with a historic triumph, after many years of delay, of the sinking of the city, the management of Martín llaryora raised the city and is making it possible for Martín to be the next Governor”, began Passerini.

“We are very proud, very happy, for the enormous work that was done,” he added.

“As Martín said on Thursday, from this moment we begin to build the victory of next June 23,” Passerini asserted.

“We are going to continue receiving the results, but with the enormous expectation of knowing that the city of Córdoba came out of abandonment, that it is going for progress and that it is going for another victory”, concluded Passerini.

Elections in Córdoba 2023: We United for Córdoba

Manuel Calvo, current lieutenant governor of Córdoba and campaign manager of the coalition, and Miguel Siciliano, Secretary of Government of the Municipality, spoke before.

Siciliano spoke after the first scrutinized data was released, which gave Judge a slight advantage. However, he assured that “they are doing very well” and that said data “does not reflect what is happening in the election.”

Then followed the Minister of Community Engagement, Protocol and Communication of Córdoba, Paulo Cassinerio. Along the same lines as Siciliano, the leader assured that in the Capital the result is different. “There is no doubt, Llaryora, Hacemos Unidos por Córdoba, is winning in the city of Córdoba by a wide margin,” he said.

News in development.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

