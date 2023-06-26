Sana’a .. The Ministry of Industry insists on appointing a board of directors for the Chamber of Commerce, despite the issuance of a constitutional ruling in favor of the elected board of directors

Yemenat – special

The Ministry of Industry and Trade in Sana’a insists on continuing its illegal procedures in appointing a board of directors for the Chamber of Industry and Commerce in Sana’a.

The Ministry refuses to implement the ruling of the Constitutional Chamber of the Supreme Court issued on May 27, 2023, which confirmed that the elected Board of Directors of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry in the capital Sana’a is its legal representative by the force of the constitution and the law, and everything else that is appointed by a decision of the Minister is tantamount to a violation of the law and against the wishes of the sector. Commercial and industrial in the republic.

Abdul Aziz bin Habtoor, Prime Minister in Sana’a, had submitted a memorandum to the President of the Supreme Political Council in Sana’a on June 10, 2023, in which he demanded the cancellation of all illegal measures taken by the Ministry of Industry and Trade towards the Chamber of Commerce and Industry in the capital’s secretariat and its board of directors, and the restoration of normalcy in accordance with The law and the ruling of the Constitutional Chamber of the Supreme Court, and not to take any future measures contrary to the law that lead to undermining confidence between the government and the private sector in light of the current circumstances.

In a statement, the Board of Directors of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry in the Capital Sana’a said that it is no longer a secret to the illegal abuses and abuses committed by the Ministry of Industry and Trade under its current leadership, stressing that these abuses target the private sector in all its segments.

In a statement addressed to merchants on June 21, 2024, the Council pointed out that, out of concern and responsibility entrusted to the Council, it has stood for years against abuses and abuses. Indicating that he addressed the ministry, asking it to stop abuses and illegal abuses that contradict the state’s directions in encouraging production and the private sector. Pointing out that the ministry’s procedures contradict the goal for which the ministry was established, which is to encourage industry and trade and facilitate their affairs, noting that this was not accepted by the ministry’s leadership.

The statement confirmed that the ministry’s leadership has, as is its habit, disrespecting the law and disregarding its provisions, storming the building of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry in the capital’s secretariat, which is the home of all merchants and industrialists, and seized the seals, documents and all the contents of the building, and imposed a new administration for the chamber dispossessed of will and obedience to the ministry and its will. Considering that this is a clear targeting of the Chamber of Industry and Commerce in the capital Sana’a, to the exclusion of other chambers.

And he indicated that, with an increase in disdain, most of those whom the ministry imposed are from outside the general assembly of the chamber, in a phenomenon that had not occurred before, as if the chamber was a department of the ministry, which is considered a violation of the provisions of the law that determined the only way to obtain membership of the board of directors, by limiting it to elections only. .

The statement pointed out that the audacity has reached, led by the current Ministry of Industry and Trade, to challenge the judicial authority at its highest levels, as it did not pay attention to the constitutional ruling issued by the Constitutional Chamber of the Supreme Court, which stipulated that “the elected board of directors of the Chamber is authorized to carry out the tasks entrusted to it by law in managing business.” The Chamber of Commerce and Industry, because it was not possible to hold elections for the Chamber’s board of directors legally due to the abnormal and force majeure conditions that our country is going through, just like the House of Representatives, local councils and other bodies and legal persons whose term of office has expired as required by the public interest and imposed by reality. Stressing that this makes what the Ministry of Industry and Trade did null and void, as it was issued in clear violation of the provisions of the law and the ruling of the Constitutional Chamber of the Supreme Court, which is the highest judicial body in the country, and its issuance by an unauthorized party that does not have the powers to issue such an invalid and illegal procedure.

The statement said: “The private sector has established firm national positions that no one denies, as it was and still is in the service of our dear country, as it carried, in the darkest circumstances, the burden of preserving the national economy on its sole shoulders and made huge sacrifices for that.”

He added: Some of the best workers in the private sector fell martyrs when its factories were struck and its facilities were targeted.

He stressed that the Chamber’s leadership has been keen over the past years to preserve the unity of the private sector in all governorates of the Republic from east to west and from north to south, and to spare it the danger of fragmentation and conflicts that will harm everyone. Pointing out that despite all that, he found nothing from the Ministry of Industry and Trade except for injustice and prejudice.

The statement denied all rumors that the Chamber’s elected board of directors had relinquished the Chamber’s management. Indicating that this statement is incorrect and untrue, and is intended to justify the disgraceful, condemned, reprehensible and illegal act carried out by the Ministry of Industry and Trade.

The statement reassured everyone that the Chamber’s elected board of directors will remain with them and will take all measures to ensure the restoration of the right to its people and correct any distortion, and that the Chamber remain independent of interference and dictates, and is governed by the law, which is only requested by the application of its provisions that govern everyone.

The statement confirmed that the Board of Directors had addressed all the supreme leaders of the state, stressing that it had found all appreciation, respect, interaction and understanding from them. Pointing out that they promised to reach a solution in the near future. Pointing out that the issue is under their consideration today, and that he is awaiting decisive decisions in this regard that will restore the right to its people and take the hands of the oppressor.

He pointed out that this made the Chamber’s Board of Directors postpone the issuance of any statement. Considering that this is not a betrayal or a shirk of responsibility, as some say. Noting that the Board of Directors is part of the merchants, and that their election to him to manage the Chamber’s business is a badge and an honor.

He stressed that what is issued by the chamber imposed by the directives of the Minister of Industry does not represent the merchants, and its declarations have no legal or legitimate consideration in the face of the merchants.

I hope the statement of merchants understands the position of the Chamber’s board of directors. He assured that he would keep them informed of any developments.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

