Passerini enabled the second Waste Transfer Center in Córdoba

The vice mayor, Daniel Passerini enabled the second City Waste Transfer Center. It was located in a part of the Villa Unión neighborhood where a garbage dump initially existed.

This project was carried out in collaboration with the Ente Córdoba Obras y Servicios (COyS), Caminos de las Sierras and the Departments of Environmental Management and Sustainability of both the municipality and the Province of Córdoba.

“This transfer center is a part of how much we are doing in the city, in environmental matters. This center will work from Monday to Monday, from eight to twenty hours. Every day they will be here, these specialists and these specialists receiving the waste, classifying it and putting it in a condition to be reused”, commented the president.

This Center will function as a means to promote the mass and differentiated collection of tons of bulky dry waste. In order to help the open dump disposal within the scope of the Cordoba Access Network.

Jorge Folloni, secretary of Environmental Management and Sustainability of the municipality, remarked “the inauguration of this space combats environmental contamination that is coupled to the Institute for Environmental and Animal Protection, which with its supervision, achieves the eradication of micro and macro garbage dumps that our city”.

With an operational capacity to process 1,200 tons monthly waste, the new plant is located on a property of almost 5 thousand square meters. In addition, it has entry and exit ramps for boxes for differentiated storage; and for the administrative sector, offices, warehouses, bathrooms and dining room.

“Córdoba, with this management, with this waste transfer center, takes a huge step forward in terms of environmental care, and takes a huge step forward in terms of the future, because the future is not tomorrow, we are building the future now ”, closed Passerini.

New job opportunities

In addition to all the initiatives brought by the Treatment Center for reduce environmental impactwere also generated 25 new jobs for urban recovery workers from the Villa Unión, Villa Alberto, Aeronáutico and Las Delicias neighborhoods.

“We are happy because we were without work, they gave us the opportunity to learn and it is also something beautiful for the area, because there will no longer be open-air dumps. This is the Circular Economy and it is good for everyone”, highlighted David Ontivero, one of those recovered from the new space.