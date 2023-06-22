Patricia Bullrich criticized the controversial government project for Jujuy

The presidential candidate of Together for Change, Patricia Bullrichspoke out this Wednesday against the bill presented by the national deputy of the Frente de Todos, Gisela Marziottawhich seeks to carry out the federal intervention of the three powers of the State of Jujuy. In this sense, he indicated that it is a proposal to “amnesty” Vice President Cristina Kirchner and Tupac Amaru reference, Milagro Sala.

“The plan is clear: intervene in the province of Jujuy to grant amnesty to Milagro Sala and Cristina Fernández de Kirchner,” the PRO leader wrote on her Twitter account. “With violence they prepare impunity before losing the national elections. With me this ends,” added the former Security Minister.

JXC denounced the actions of the National government in the Jujuy crisis: “We express our resounding support for the Morales government”

Bullrich’s reaction came after the deputy Marziotta presented this afternoon a bill that consists of four articles through which the legislator raises the intervention by the national Executive Power of the three powers of the State of Jujuy for a period of 180 days.

The presentation of the initiative generated alarm in the opposition, which warned of an alleged “escalation of Kirchnerism against Jujuy”. In line with Bullrich’s statements, Mario Negri He referred to the situation, alerting that “the escalation of Kirchnerism against Jujuy does not stop, despite the words of the President on national television.” Added to this, the man from Cordoba warned that Marziotta’s project is “an unacceptable outrage” that Together for Change will flatly reject in all areas.

What the Marziotta bill proposes

The official text establishes in its first article the declaration of “the federal intervention of the Province of Jujuy, in the three provincial powers, to restore the representative, republican and federal form of government (article 6, CN), in safeguarding the life, integrity and freedom of human persons, and restore the supremacy of the National Constitution (article 36, CN), and of the International Human Rights Treaties (article 75, paragraph 22º CN)”.

According to the Kirchnerist deputy, the intervention is justified as a result of the “attempt to alter the hierarchical structure of the legal order” of the National Constitution and “the ostensible injury” to the rights of “historical reparation to the original peoples.”

Support of the local PJ for the approval of the new Constitution in Jujuy

Likewise, it considered that the partial reform of the Constitution of Jujuy “not only had peculiarities in terms of form, conformation and procedure, such as the circumstances of the oath, the election of the governor as constituent and the extreme speed with which an entire constitutional text, but also established contents that contradict the principles enshrined in the National Constitution of the Argentine Republic and the supremacy of the norm itself”.

“Freedom of expression and the right to protest constitute not only constitutional guarantees, but are also the indispensable basis for the functioning of the democratic system,” the project states in its foundations. In this sense, Marziotta considered that the constitutional reform promoted by Governor Gerardo Morales “It is unconstitutional and undemocratic. while it intends to subdue constitutional rights established in the supreme law of the nation”.

The riots in Jujuy caused fifty injuries and at least 17 detainees

“It is necessary to highlight that, in addition to the previously mentioned reasons, the province of Jujuy has a recent history of alteration of the republican form of government, while its judicial power is not only dependent on political power, but is in fact co-opted by it to a large extent. This is reflected in the expansion by law of the Supreme Court of the province from 5 to 9 members, where two of the new members incorporated were deputies who voted two days before for this expansion, “he exemplified.

“Furthermore, the governor urged the resignation of three of the previous members, under the pretext of imposing his own majority. Furthermore, the province of Jujuy registers a history of persecution and political prisonershaving the case of Milagro Sala as a precedent,” added Marziotta.

mb / ds / ed

