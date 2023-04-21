Home » PAUL MATIĆ – „A road like this“ – mica
With his debut “A road like this” (Hatman), the actor PAUL MATIĆ shows that he also knows how to move superbly on the musical parquet.

Paul Matić is an actor with a great passion for music. He has been writing his own songs for years, but they had to wait some time before they were published. The fact that the album “A road like this” is now available is thanks to the meeting between the Viennese native and Berlin-raised producer and multi-instrumentalist Arnulf Lindner, who offered him his collaboration and gave his songs the final touches.

“A Road Like This” is a collection of really sensitive songs in the old American singer/songwriter tradition, which penetrate the depths in the most beautiful way and develop a lot of atmosphere in the process. They transport you to a state where time moves a little more slowly, where you feel invited to sit back, enjoy and reflect. It is the less here that puts its haunting stamp on what is happening and gives the music its unique character.

Paul Matić and Arnulf Lindner reflect on the essentials, on the essence of the music, which they wonderfully translate into sound with the help of Ralph Salmins, Peter Rosmanith, Sara Johnston, Maria Ma and Marwin Abado. Soft in tone, simply instrumented, puristic in the arrangements and refined by the charismatic voice of Paul Matić, the songs, sung in English and German, develop into touching and melancholy vibrating, sometimes also theatrically tinged stories that know how to capture from the first moment and for a long time Do not release. One such successful number is “Stop All The Clocks”, to which world-renowned Bermudian musician and singer Heather Nova also contributed.

Paul Matić makes an impressive musical start with “A road like this”. The album has that certain something, a strange pull that’s hard to resist. In any case, it leaves you with a great desire for more.

Michael Ternai

++++

Links:
Paul Matic

