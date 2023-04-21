Huang Yunting looks at the world and becomes a new benchmark for enterprises

In 2022, Vivian Huang, the founder and chairman of LATGROUP International Holdings Group (LATGROUP), who was elected as “50 Chinese Models in the World“, is the “Victory Group in Life” in the eyes of many people. (Asian Investment Bank ABCOC)”; in 2022, the “Asia Pacific Economic and Trade Investment Council (Asian Investment Council AETCC)” will be established. President. Since its establishment in Paddy Field, the group has combined the six major industries of art, finance, jewelry, real estate, general health, and film and television. When the business is successful, it is striving to build a two-way connection between Taiwanese entrepreneurs and the world. Looking at the international aviation city, Carry forward the cycle of kindness, create more alien ecological chains, and become the benchmark for young and new generation enterprises.

The three-year epidemic has changed many industries and consumer behaviors. Due to the limited time and space, it is impossible to go abroad frequently. Huang Yunting has also changed from a trapeze man to a slash life of an urban ranger. She is busier, leading corporate partners to continue to participate in public welfare undertakings, and through each video conference, accelerates the planning of investment blueprints, invites corporate members of the Asian Investment Double Association to participate in trade shows, investment project evaluation and matchmaking, research destinations, and accurately locks in art market circulation , Introduce international 5G smart medical care and health houses, create original biotechnology parks and establish think tanks…etc.

The global village is the corporate office

Under the leadership of Huang Yunting, Leon Ting International Holdings Group has a very avant-garde corporate culture. It took the lead in signing a contract with SPACES. Joining the top membership can enjoy modern commercial offices in more than 481 major cities around the world. In Taiwan, there are 3 located in prime locations; and Connect Regus with nearly 3,000 locations around the world, spanning 120 countries around the world, and nearly 10 locations in the north, central, and south of Taiwan in prime locations, allowing enterprises and start-ups to use office space more flexibly, extend their tentacles wider, Significantly reduce purchase and tax costs. Cooperative corporate members include large foreign companies such as Amazon, Uber (Uber), LinkedIn, etc., allowing members to enjoy top international services, mobile office, negotiation, meetings, etc., breaking the shackles of time and space, anytime, anywhere can work.

Numerous different levels of experience and stacking have created her diversification in business management thinking; her love of learning has allowed her to break new ground with new knowledge. She graduated from the ninth in-service professional class of the Department of Business Administration of National Donghua University; she won scholarships and subsidies for her excellent selection, and entered Peking University HSBC Business School and Beijing Foreign Affairs University for short-term study; the top three entered Xiamen University Law School- The first doctoral class of the law group of the Intellectual Property Research Institute. The stage of schooling can be called hard work, and both career and study are burning; physical strength and stress resistance must be twice that of ordinary people! Due to her wide range of interests, besides shopping malls, she chose to study at the Hong Kong Gemological Institute and obtained a Jade Diploma. She is the eighth president class of the Chinese Sun Tzu Art of War Research Association, an integrative natural medicine therapist, and was approved by the Ministry of Culture in 2016 to set up a world collection museum. “Professional Advisory Committee-Professional Committee”, Art Advisor of Taoyuan City Art Association, etc., have completed a life report card with almost full marks.

More than ten years of cold window presents business opportunities everywhere

Huang Yunting from Yilan chose Taoyuan to settle down as a starting point for her career. When she first arrived in Tsingpu, she was surrounded by wild smoke and vines. As soon as I started my business, I encountered a financial turmoil in 2008. I was in a dilemma. Everyone was not optimistic about it; In today’s Tsingpu, after 2023, there will be a number of constructions that will bear fruit, such as a number of banks stationed, an innovation and R&D center in Silicon Valley of Asia, etc. Huang Yunting hopes to usher in a new wave of business peaks, gather energy to help more companies, and join hands to continue public welfare career.

Positive thinking turns stumbling blocks into stepping stones

In 2019, the world record was set as the only Chinese in the world who closed the Louvre Museum in France, and framed the “Mona Lisa” and “Mazu God’s Clothes” on the night of the closure. When people with good intentions use unscrupulous means, they rush to attack and smear with heavy reputation and overwhelming attacks, with the purpose of sabotaging the progress of the activities. Adhering to the outlook on life that I believe in, I believe that “a mature person needs to be complete and successful; he decides to go out of a way that is different from ordinary people, showing more greatness and tolerance; during the epidemic, turn adversity into help In the end, everyone gave their full support to Huang Yunting‧Leon Ting.

motto

You are your own noble person. It is your destiny to make big money and do great things. Anything that doesn’t kill me will eventually make me stronger

Huang Yunting’s profile

Current position: Founder and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Lyon Court International Holdings Group, Founding President of the Asia-Pacific Investment Bankers Association (AIIB ABCOC) and the Asia-Pacific Economic and Trade Investment Association (Asian Investment Association AETCC), Jinfeng International Finance (Shares) Chairman of the company, Jinguanfeng Construction (Shares) Co., Ltd., Lyon Ting Creative Marketing (Shares) Co., Ltd., Shanghai Tingxuan Trading Co., Ltd., Shanghai Tingming Network Technology Co., Ltd.

Education: Xiamen University Law School-Intellectual Property Research Institute’s first doctoral class in the law group

The post Huang Yunting looks at the world and becomes a new benchmark for enterprises appeared first on Business Times.