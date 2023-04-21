National Registrar participated in the Transparency Day

In Pereira, the 2023 Elections Forum was held, with the participation of important personalities such as the National Registrar, Alexander Vega, the Attorney General of the Nation, Margarita Cabello, the mayor of Pereira, Carlos Maya, and the governor of Risaralda, Victor Tamayo. .

The event, which took place at the Movich Pereira Hotel, had as its main objective to discuss relevant issues regarding the upcoming regional elections in Colombia. During his speech, the National Registrar emphasized the importance of citizens actively participating in the electoral process.

Likewise, the mayor of Pereira and the governor of Risaralda expressed their commitment to collaborate to guarantee that the elections are carried out safely and effectively in their region. More information in our print edition.