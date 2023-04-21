Home » National Registrar participated in the Transparency Day
News

National Registrar participated in the Transparency Day

by admin
National Registrar participated in the Transparency Day

In Pereira, the 2023 Elections Forum was held, with the participation of important personalities such as the National Registrar, Alexander Vega, the Attorney General of the Nation, Margarita Cabello, the mayor of Pereira, Carlos Maya, and the governor of Risaralda, Victor Tamayo. .

The event, which took place at the Movich Pereira Hotel, had as its main objective to discuss relevant issues regarding the upcoming regional elections in Colombia. During his speech, the National Registrar emphasized the importance of citizens actively participating in the electoral process.

Likewise, the mayor of Pereira and the governor of Risaralda expressed their commitment to collaborate to guarantee that the elections are carried out safely and effectively in their region. More information in our print edition.

Photo: The Journal
Photo: The Journal
Photo: The Journal
Photo: The Journal
Photo: The Journal
Photo: The Journal
Photo: The Journal
Photo: The Journal
Photo: The Journal
Photo: The Journal
Photo: The Journal
Photo: The Journal
Photo: The Journal

See also  The weather in the first half of this year is suitable for local rice production in Xiamen

You may also like

Zhejiang handed over the report card of economic...

IN THE SURNAME I HAVE CHOSEN – The...

Participating in the elections “is a republican obligation”,...

Meet the young jewels of Colombian soccer

Gemini Announces “Big Plans” For Asia With India...

Huang Yunting looks at the world and becomes...

Medical insurance departments in many places carry out...

Scrapping quater 2023, there’s more time for questions

The Sudanese celebrate the holiday in Cairo.. and...

“Mototrabajador” created his own company in Neiva, with...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy