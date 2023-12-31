Lesser known but fascinating dinosaurs » Science News

Discover lesser-known but equally interesting dinosaurs, such as Bajadasaurus pronuspinax, Therizinosaurus cheloniformis and Kosmoceratops richardsoni.

Bajadasaurus’ spines were likely a defensive arsenal, but also provided a convenient vantage point for smaller animals (probably). (Jorge A. González)

The meme “Your job can wait. Tell us about your favorite dinosaur” has become very popular lately. Many of us have our classic childhood favorites like the Triceratops, Stegosaurus, and T. rex. However, there are many lesser-known but equally interesting dinosaurs that are worth learning about.

One of these is Bajadasaurus pronuspinax, discovered in 2019. This herbivorous dinosaur belongs to the sauropod family Dicraeosauridae and has unusual spines on its neck that are almost a meter long. These spines may have been a defense to protect the creature’s vulnerable neck as it stooped to graze.

Kosmoceratops richardsoni, never underestimated. (Nobu Tamura via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0))

Another interesting dinosaur is Therizinosaurus cheloniformis, a herbivorous theropod with strong arms and gigantic meter-long claws. Despite its plant-eating characteristics, it is unclear why it needed such massive claws. It is speculated that they may have been used for display purposes, such as to impress females or scare others.

The forelimbs and enormous claws of Therizinosaurus on display at the Nagoya City Science Museum, Japan. (Yuya Tamai via Flickr (CC BY 2.0))

Finally, there’s Kosmoceratops richardsoni, a ceratopsid dinosaur with an incredibly ornate head. This dinosaur had 15 horns and spines on its skull, which may have been used for sexual selection.

Therizinosaurus probably looked more like a giant turkey than an armadillo, but its incredible claws are on full display. (ABelov2014 via DeviantArt (CC BY 3.0))

These lesser-known dinosaurs prove that your favorite dinosaur doesn’t have to be the scariest or flashiest. There are many interesting species to discover and appreciate. So, next time you’re asked about your favorite dinosaur, surprise everyone with an unusual and fascinating choice.

Paleontologist Pablo Gallina, one of the discoverers of Bajadasaurus, with the reconstructed skeleton and model on display at the Cultural Sciences Center, Buenos Aires. (Image courtesy of the Secretariat of Science)

