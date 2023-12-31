Breast cancer, early diagnosis thanks to AI: how new technology works in the service of health

AI Revolutionizing Early Diagnosis for Breast Cancer

Artificial intelligence is making waves in the medical field, particularly in the early diagnosis of breast cancer. With as many as 55,700 cases diagnosed in Italy in 2022, the need for accurate and timely diagnosis is crucial. Thanks to modern technology and prevention efforts, the chances of surviving breast cancer are estimated at around 88%.

The use of artificial intelligence in the early diagnosis of breast cancer has the potential to provide a fast and accurate diagnosis. A recent study published in Lancet Oncology demonstrated that AI is capable of interpreting and evaluating results of mammography screening with the same accuracy as two radiologists.

The use of AI in the medical field is particularly important in the analysis and interpretation phase, as it can provide crucial support to doctors. The speed and accuracy of AI in interpreting mammographic screenings far surpasses that of a human. AI can read and evaluate tests in a matter of seconds, compared to the longer time it would take a doctor to do the same. Additionally, AI has the potential to identify small tumors that may go unnoticed by the human eye, further enhancing its diagnostic capabilities.

A recent study conducted on over 80,000 women aged 40-80 who regularly underwent mammograms in various Swedish centers showed promising results for the use of AI in early diagnosis. The results of the study indicated that AI was able to detect tumors with a rate of 6 out of 1,000, surpassing the results of two radiologists who scored 5 out of 1,000.

The potential for AI to revolutionize the early diagnosis of breast cancer is becoming more evident, with its ability to provide fast and accurate results. As technology continues to advance, the use of AI in healthcare is expected to play a crucial role in improving patient outcomes and survival rates.

