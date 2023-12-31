CBA regular season: Beijing Enterprises beats Nanjing top row Sujiu-Sports-China Engineering Network

CBA regular season: Beijing Enterprises beats Nanjing top row Sujiu

In the 23rd round of the regular season of the 2023-2024 China Men’s Basketball Professional League (CBA), Beijing Enterprises defeated the Nanjing top row Sujiu team 100-92 at home on December 30.

The game saw some intense action with Blakeney of the Nanjing front row Sujiu team making a breakthrough and Zeng Fanri of the same team making a shot during the match. Beijing Enterprises’ Zou Yuchen was seen defending Nanjing’s first-row Sujiu team player Lin Wei’s layup as the game heated up.

The competition was fierce as players from both teams, including Felder, Zhang Fan, and Xirelijiang, were actively involved in the game. The match was closely fought, but Beijing Enterprises managed to come out on top in the end.

Both teams showed great skill and determination, but it was Beijing Enterprises’ day as they secured a crucial victory. The head coaches of both teams, Min Lulei and Xirelijiang, were seen giving instructions and tactics to their players from the sidelines.

The game was a testament to the high level of competition in the CBA, and it provided an exciting spectacle for basketball fans. Beijing Enterprises’ victory will give them a confidence boost as they look to build on this win and continue their strong performance in the ongoing season.

Share this: Facebook

X

