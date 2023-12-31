Cycling, Australian Rohan Dennis arrested for his wife’s death – News

Tragedy in Australia. Melissa Hoskins, wife of Rohan Dennis, lost her life in a car accident and the former cycling world champion was arrested on charges of “death due to dangerous driving, careless and imprecise driving”. Dennis was later released on bail but will appear in court on March 13.

The facts date back to the Australian evening of December 30th, shortly after 8pm. The woman would have been hit by a van driven by her husband near the family home in Medindie, near Adelaide, where the Dennis family had moved just over a week ago: rescuers transported her to the Royal Adelaide Hospital in critical condition, in hospital the woman died from her injuries, as confirmed the Australian police in a statement.

Dennis vanta two world titles in the individual time trial and two in the team time trial, but also a stage victory at the Giro d’Italia, one at the Tour de France and two at the Vuelta. Furthermore, his career is enriched by an Olympic silver on the track and two world titles in the team pursuit, as well as his name in the honor roll of the hour record.

Melissa Hoskins, 32, was also a cyclist, world champion in the team pursuit in 2015, multiple Australian champion in the same discipline. She also raced on the road wearing the Lotto-Honda jersey in 2011 and then that of Orica-AIS for four seasons. In May 2017 she announced her competitive retirement and a year later she married Rohan Dennis with whom she had two children. Rohan Dennis, who is 33 years old, retired a few weeks ago, ending his career in Canada. On social media he had publicly thanked his wife: “Thank you Melissa for supporting me throughout my career and for giving me the best children I could have ever asked for. Cycling has given me so much and I will be forever grateful to you. There is still long season ahead, but it will definitely be my last as a professional.”

And more disturbing in retrospect is the photo on Instagram posted on Christmas Day, the smiling family gathered in front of the tree and the wish: “Merry Christmas from our family to yours”.

