New in .NET 7.0 [12]: Unifications at dotnet new

Over the years of .NET Core and modern .NET development, different handling of command names and parameters has wormed its way into the .NET CLI. In .NET 7.0, Microsoft has now standardized some things.

A list of all project templates already installed on the local system can now be obtained with:

dotnet new list

Previously the command was:

dotnet new --list

The old form still works, but results in a warning:

The SDK .NET 7.0 spits out a warning for the old syntax of dotnet new list (Fig. 1).

The same is now the case for searching for project templates on www.NuGet.org

dotnet new search

instead of

dotnet new --search

Examples of searches on NuGet

All project templates for C#:

dotnet new search --language C#

All project templates for C# from Microsoft:

dotnet new search --language C# --author Microsoft

All Blazor C# project templates from Microsoft (see Figure 2):

dotnet new search blazor --language C# --author Microsoft

Search for project templates for Blazor from Microsoft in C# on NuGet (Fig. 2)

Update templates

To update all installed project templates, there is now (see also Figure 3):

dotnet new update

The old syntax was:

dotnet new --update-apply

Updating the locally available project templates via NuGet (Fig. 3)



