As the leading brand of True Gaming computer hardware, MSI is pleased to announce the launch of GAMING TRIO WHITE graphics cards with RTX 4080 and RTX 4070 Ti GPUs. The new WHITE series combines the latest graphics technology, high-performance circuit board design and advanced cooling technology, with a beautiful silver-white finish. With the perfect balance of staying cool while being virtually silent, these new graphics cards will be perfect for DIYers everywhere, building white or silver builds.

Like the standard MSI GeForce RTX™ 4080 16GB and RTX™ 4070 Ti GAMING TRIO graphics cards, the WHITE version achieves the same excellent balance of performance, cooling and low noise that gamers trust. Three white fan version with the latest TORX fan 5.0 design, which uses pairs of three fan blades connected together with an outer frame to form a bezel to focus airflow into the upgraded TRI FROZR 3 cooling system. A carefully crafted nickel-plated copper base in the center of the heatsink helps dissipate heat efficiently. The new GAMING TRIO WHITE series is also equipped with dual BIOS, which allows you to easily switch between the low-noise and quiet mode or the higher-performance game mode according to your needs with just a flick of a switch. A cool white and silver metal backplate with a flow-through design reinforces the graphics card, while additional cooling is provided by strategically placed thermal pads. Mystic Light is dotted on the outside of the graphics card, and the lighting effect is synchronized with other PC components through Mystic Light Sync and Ambient Link. As a finishing touch, the white series graphics card also comes with a white version of the GAMING TRIO stand. Combined with MSI’s other white component products, it perfectly realizes an impeccable white PC host for white lovers.

software support

MSI AFTERBURNER

MSI Afterburner is recognized as the most widely used video card overclocking software in the world. It provides complete control over the graphics card and enables users to monitor key system indicators in real time. Due to the higher FPS, Afterburner provides a free performance boost for a smooth gaming experience. For the best experience, make sure to download and use the latest version released on January 11, 2023. (Afterburner 4.6.5 Beta 4)

MSI CENTER

The exclusive MSI Center software enhances user experience through an easy-to-use and easy-to-operate workflow. For example, category suggestions are provided that contain feature sets that are recommended for you to install.

Sales time

The new MSI GeForce RTX™ 4080 16GB GAMING TRIO WHITE and GeForce RTX™ 4070 Ti GAMING TRIO WHITE 12G series cards are expected to be available in mid-February 2023.

* Product specifications, features and appearance may vary by model and country/Varies by region. Any specifications are subject to change without notice.