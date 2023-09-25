Paw Patrol Movie 2: Super Adventure Delights Audiences and Receives Rave Reviews

“Paw Patrol Movie 2: Super Adventure” to Hit Theaters Nationwide on September 29

The highly anticipated sequel to the beloved children’s animation, “Paw Patrol Movie 2: Super Adventure”, is set to make its nationwide debut on September 29. However, lucky fans will be able to catch the film’s premiere on September 24. To add extra excitement to the event, the premiere saw the presence of Paw Patrol members Tiantian, Aqi, Xiaoli, and Maomao, alongside several parent-child experts showing their support for the Paw Patrol team.

Walking into the premiere, attendees were transported to the adventurous city depicted in the movie. The venue was adorned with various children’s games, creating an ocean ball park that mirrored the Paw Patrol team headquarters. An iconic feature of the headquarters, the Paw Patrol team’s large slide, was also replicated at the event, providing children with an opportunity to have fun just like their favorite characters. Additionally, a Paw Patrol-themed gashapon machine was available, allowing every child to receive their favorite Paw Patrol toy. Another highlight was the presence of an interactive Xiaoli model, which children could drive themselves, enabling them to experience the joy of Xiaoli’s character.

Notable video blogger Zhang Tieling attended the premiere with her two children, Aoda and Zhang Latte. Speaking about “Paw Patrol Movie 2”, Zhang Tieling expressed her delight at how the film brought happiness to children and allowed parents to relax. She humorously commented that during the National Day holiday in China, the Paw Patrol team will become the “limited mother-in-law” that parents can count on. This statement brought laughter to the entire audience.

Praising the movie, parenting expert “Cloud Island” mentioned that the laughter of all the children during the film serves as the best affirmation of its quality. Another expert, “Jiaojiao and Ollie”, lauded the exciting and funny storyline, highlighting Tiantian’s touching journey and the adorable new members of the barking reserve team. In addition to positive feedback from parent-child audiences, many young viewers expressed their shock at the quality of the movie. One young audience member commented, “I never expected the Paw Patrol team to produce such a blockbuster movie. The animation is definitely top-notch!”

Fans and families eagerly await the nationwide release of “Paw Patrol Movie 2: Super Adventure” on September 29. The film promises to deliver another thrilling and heartwarming adventure featuring everyone’s favorite Paw Patrol characters.

