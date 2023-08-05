Title: Celebrating the Life and Work of Composer Tite Curet Alonso on the Twentieth Anniversary of his Death

Subtitle: Many Hits are Associated with Him, but the Composer’s Name is Often Forgotten

Guayama, Puerto Rico – This weekend, the life and work of renowned composer Catalino “Tite” Curet Alonso will be remembered as the twentieth anniversary of his death is commemorated on August 5, 2003. Various cultural activities will take place around the island to honor his contributions.

The Guayamesa Craft Fair, which has been ongoing since July 31, will present an exhibition of memorabilia at the Casa Cautiño Museum. The fair’s highlight will be a “plenazo” (a lively musical performance) in honor of Curet Alonso at the Guayama recreation square at noon today. The town of Guayama holds a special place in the composer’s heart as his hometown.

Additionally, the Inter-American University, Guayama campus, will host a conference titled “I planted the flag” by Dr. Néstor Duprey and Dr. Efraín Hernández. The event will be moderated by radio producer Luis Guillermo Rivera Izquierdo and will take place at 10:00 am.

Curet Alonso is best known for his contributions to the salsa genre, with many of his compositions becoming classics. Songs like “Yesterday’s Newspaper”, “I planted the flag”, “Las caras lindas”, “La Perla”, “Los entierros”, “Máximo Chamorro”, “Marejada feliz”, and “Lamento de Concepción” have become super hits in the salsa world.

In addition to his salsa compositions, Curet Alonso is also recognized for his translations and adaptations of songs from other languages such as English and Portuguese.

While Curet Alonso’s name is synonymous with many popular songs, there are some hits that may not be attributed to him. NotiCel presents seven lesser-known songs across different genres that were created by Curet Alonso:

1. “Witchcraft” (The Counts Trio) – This bolero, recorded in 1970, was a great success for Los Condes and has also been recorded by other guitar trios.

2. “Troubadour boy” (Tony Croatto and Luis Daniel Colón) – This song in tenths became a huge hit during Christmas 1989, where Croatto sang with a boy from Barranquitas named Luis Daniel Colón.

3. “Don Fulano” (Tito Rodriguez) – Originally recorded by Tito Rodríguez in 1973, this bolero has since been covered by performers such as Héctor Lavoe and Marvin Santiago.

4. “Pena de amor” (Mon Rivera with Willie Colón) – This bomba song was first recorded by Mon Rivera from Mayagüez with the Willie Colón orchestra in 1975.

5. “Cucubano” (Tony Croatto) – Recorded in 1978, this song became one of the great successes in the repertoire of Italian singer Croatto, who adopted Puerto Rico as his home.

6. “Theme of Susana” (José Feliciano) – In 1984, balladeer José Feliciano collaborated with Curet Alonso on this salsa song.

7. “Themes” (Vitín Avilés) – This bolero, recorded in 1974, is closely associated with the voice of Puerto Rican singer Vitín Avilés.

These lesser-known hits serve as a testament to the diverse range of Curet Alonso’s musical talent. As the twentieth anniversary of his death is marked, it is important to remember and celebrate the contributions he made to the world of music.

