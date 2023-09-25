Promoting New Industrialization: Xi Jinping’s Instructions and Inspiring Direction

Pioneering and innovative, taking on responsibilities, and gathering powerful forces to promote new industrialization – General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important instructions point out the direction and inspire motivation for promoting new industrialization

Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, September 24

The National Conference on Promotion of New Industrialization was held in Beijing a few days ago, where General Secretary Xi Jinping conveyed important instructions on promoting new industrialization. Participants and people from all walks of life believe that these instructions are an action plan and scientific guide for promoting new industrialization in the new era and new journey. They emphasized the need to pioneer and innovate, take responsibility, and gather powerful forces to promote new industrialization.

Wang Weiming, Director of the First Department of Equipment Industry of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, expressed that General Secretary Xi Jinping’s instructions have greatly inspired and motivated them. He emphasized the goal of realizing the new type of equipment by 2035, with a focus on high-end equipment manufacturing. Wang Weiming emphasized that this will provide solid support for promoting new industrialization.

Xue Min, Chairman of Shanghai United Imaging Medical Technology Group Co., Ltd., stated that General Secretary Xi Jinping attaches great importance to promoting new industrialization and has elevated it to the level of comprehensively promoting the construction of a strong country and national rejuvenation. Xue Min expressed determination and confidence in catching up with the world‘s first-class level in medical equipment manufacturing.

Zhang Li, president of the China Electronic Information Industry Development Research Institute, highlighted the importance of implementing high-quality development throughout the entire process of new industrialization. He emphasized the need to follow a new industrialization path that promotes the transformation and optimization of development methods.

Lin Chao, a senior engineer from the Fourth Institute of China Railway Construction, mentioned that General Secretary Xi Jinping emphasized the implementation of the new development concept and the importance of “newness” for enterprises. Lin Chao stated that their company will strive to build a “Chinese-style” intelligent survey and design platform for high-speed rail, contributing to China‘s recognition as a world leader in high-speed rail technology.

Wang Hanchao, founder of Ligo New Energy, expressed excitement about General Secretary Xi Jinping’s instructions. He emphasized the necessity of accelerating the deployment of energy storage to meet the higher requirements for supporting industrial chains in the rapid development of new energy vehicles.

Yu Xubo, chairman of China General Technology (Group) Holdings Co., Ltd., highlighted the importance of proactively adapting to and leading the new round of technological revolution and industrial transformation. He emphasized collaboration with different entities to promote independent control of the industrial chain and supply chain.

Zhou Wei, a front-line scientific researcher at Antelope Industrial Internet Co., Ltd., emphasized the need for innovation and the application of technology to promote the high-quality development of new industrialization.

Zheng Lei, director of the Sichuan Provincial Communications Administration Bureau, stressed the importance of promoting the construction of new infrastructure to build a solid foundation for new industrialization. He emphasized the acceleration of the application of “5G + Industrial Internet” and the “intelligent transformation and digital transformation” of industrial enterprises.

Zhu Aixun, Director of the Jiangsu Provincial Department of Industry and Information Technology, stated that Jiangsu will focus on high-end, intelligent, and green efforts to prioritize quality and efficiency, independent innovation, and the integration of digital and physical processes in the industrial development pattern.

Xu Hongqiu, deputy director of the Management Committee of Chongqing Liangjiang New Area, emphasized the need to gather powerful forces to promote new industrialization. They are focused on attracting ecological enterprises and promoting industrial chain clustering to enhance the power and vitality of promoting new industrialization.

Wang Yang, a professor at the Internet of Things Research Institute of Shenzhen Vocational and Technical University, emphasized the key role of talent in promoting new industrialization. He stated the importance of cultivating high-quality skilled personnel and engineers to support the building of a strong manufacturing country.

Overall, General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important instructions provide a clear direction and motivation for promoting new industrialization in China. With a focus on innovation, responsibility, and collaboration, China aims to achieve high-quality development and become a global leader in various industries.

