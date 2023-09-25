Home » Xi Jinping Emphasizes Importance of Sustainable Transportation in Congratulatory Message to Global Summit Forum
News

Xi Jinping Emphasizes Importance of Sustainable Transportation in Congratulatory Message to Global Summit Forum

by admin

Xi Jinping Sends Congratulatory Message to Global Sustainable Transportation Summit Forum

Beijing, September 25 – Chinese President Xi Jinping has sent a congratulatory letter to the Global Sustainable Transportation Summit Forum. In his message, Xi Jinping stated that the construction of a sustainable transportation system is vital for the high-quality development of the economy and society, as well as the realization of the vision of smooth mobility and efficient goods flow.

China is currently on the fast track to becoming a transportation powerhouse and is actively engaged with the world and the current times. The nation is committed to promoting global transportation cooperation and providing new opportunities for the worldwide community through its own development. Xi Jinping expressed China‘s willingness to work alongside other nations in upholding the principles of extensive consultation, joint contribution, and shared benefits. This collaboration aims to ensure that the benefits of sustainable transportation development are enjoyed by people all over the world. Additionally, it will make meaningful contributions to the implementation of global development initiatives and the achievement of the United Nations’ 2030 Sustainable Development Goals.

The Global Sustainable Transportation Summit Forum, hosted by the Ministry of Transport, commenced in Beijing on September 25. The theme of the forum is “Sustainable Transportation: Working together to promote global development”.

The congratulatory letter from President Xi Jinping highlights China‘s commitment to sustainable transportation and its determination to work collaboratively with other nations to build a community with a shared future. The forum in Beijing serves as a platform to discuss and promote the importance of sustainable transportation in achieving global development goals.

You may also like

Italy is angry about German financial aid for...

Africa’s leaders warn of malaria emergency and call...

Massive Alligator Found Carrying Possible Human Victim in...

Tremendous crash of a truck against the curb...

Burgenland in the final – nomination for the...

Cuban President Díaz-Canel Confronts Unjust Blockade and Addresses...

North Kivu: civil society in Masisi welcomes the...

Crocodile found with human remains in its jaw

Celebrating Harvest and Promoting Harmony and Beauty: Anshan...

Win the SODAPOP Logan soda maker and the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy