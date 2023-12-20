Peaky Blinders Spin-Off Series in Development

Peaky Blinders Fans Rejoice as New Spin-off Series are in the Works

Peaky Blinders fans have reason to celebrate as it has been reported that the popular series is planning to launch two new spin-off series. While a sequel to the original series is still up in the air, the Razorbuster universe seems to be expanding with these new developments.

According to a report by Bloomberg, one of the spin-offs is set in Boston in the mid-20th century, taking place a few decades after the end of the original “Peaky Blinders”. The other spin-off will focus on the young story of Polly, an important member of the family. However, it is worth noting that the actress who played Polly, Helen McCrory, passed away from cancer in 2021 at the age of 52. This means if the spin-off comes to fruition, different actors will inevitably be cast to portray the character.

While the news has not yet been officially confirmed, fans of Peaky Blinders are advised to stay tuned for updates as they become available. The anticipation for these new spin-offs is palpable as fans eagerly await to see the expansion of the Peaky Blinders universe.

