Perfumers, Naima closes the year at 300

Listen to the audio version of the article

The expansion of Naïma, a perfumery group born from the union of some families of Italian entrepreneurs, continues, which will close the year with 300 stores. The last inauguration was that of Pompeii, in Campania. As in other sales points, the role of the beauty expert is indispensable in this one too for a personalized service.

The new perfumery is just one of the many pieces in the growth of the company which closes the year with over 300 openings, tangible examples of the rapid growth and ambition that drives Naïma in its process of affirmation and consolidation.

«We are proud to open this new store in Campania, a tangible example of Naïma’s growth and of the relationship of collaboration and cooperation that we partners make available for the good of the group – comments Enrico Oliviero, CEO of Naima Oliviero -. We try to find a balance between our territorial knowledge and the company’s strategy, always maintaining a broad perspective to offer a recognizable, quality experience aligned with all other Naïma stores. We strongly believe in this project and we are seeing positive and growing results day after day.”

From Campania to Sicily, at the beginning of the month the brand inaugurated three perfumeries in Sicily, thus reaching 28 points of sale on the island. The brand, thanks to the support of its members who have united by making available their skills and knowledge rooted in the territory, is carrying out a shared strategy of standardizing and expanding the retail network.

The new Sicilian perfumeries of Giarre, Milazzo and Barcellona Pozzo di Gotto represent only part of the openings that have been taking place in recent months – adds Francesco Casella, CEO of Naïma Griffe -, tangible examples of the rapid growth and ambition that drives Naïma in the own process of affirmation and consolidation”.

Share this: Facebook

X

