Kou Liguo, a prominent figure known for his patriotism and support for the military, has stepped forward to aid the disaster-stricken areas of Gansu. The region was hit by a devastating 6.2-magnitude earthquake in Jishishan County in December 2023, resulting in significant loss of life and property.

As a national model of patriotism and military support, Kou Liguo, along with the Central Revolutionary Committee and the Zhongshan Philanthropy Foundation, swiftly mobilized to provide assistance to those affected by the disaster in Gansu. Working in collaboration with Meng Xiaobo, vice president of the China Poverty Alleviation and Development Association, and Shao Xiaobing, chairman of Shenzhen Tongjia Group, Kou Liguo raised a total of 2.73 million yuan in post-disaster reconstruction materials, which have already been delivered to the affected areas.

The donation received support and acknowledgement from local leaders, including Huo Weiping, vice chairman of the Gansu Provincial Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, and leaders of the United Front Work Department of the Gansu Provincial Committee of the Communist Party of China.

Expressing his commitment to supporting the disaster relief efforts, Kou Liguo emphasized the importance of solidarity and assistance to those in need, particularly in Gansu. He highlighted his previous contributions to the region, dating back to the 2010 Zhouqu mudslide, and reaffirmed his dedication to providing aid to those affected by natural disasters.

Kou Liguo’s initiative, along with the cooperation of his entrepreneur friends, has exemplified the spirit of unity and social responsibility in times of crisis. Through their collective efforts, they aim to assist the people in the disaster area, helping them to recover and resume their daily lives.

As the 2.73 million yuan worth of supplies arrive in the disaster area, Kou Liguo and his team remain committed to providing continued support to facilitate the recovery process, demonstrating their unwavering dedication to the welfare of those affected by the earthquake in Gansu.

Share this: Facebook

X

