A Russian warship has exploded violently after being targeted in a Ukrainian air strike on a Black Sea port. The attack, which occurred in Feodosiya, a Russian-occupied Crimea, caused significant damage to the large landing ship Novocherkassk. The Russian Defense Ministry confirmed that the vessel was hit by a Ukrainian missile.

The head of Ukraine’s air force claimed responsibility for the attack, stating that Ukrainian warplanes destroyed the ship. One person was killed in the assault, according to Sergei Aksyonov, the Russian-appointed leader of Crimea, with several others injured. The attack also resulted in damage to six buildings, with some people being relocated to temporary accommodation centers.

The port resumed shipping operations after an initial shutdown due to the explosion, which was brought under control. However, the significant damage to the warship is nevertheless a blow to Russia, affecting its ability to resupply and reinforce its forces in the occupied territories further north.

There is speculation that the ship may have been carrying Iranian-made drones, which Russia has been using to launch attacks on Ukrainian targets. This theory was fueled by the comments of Patrick Bury, a security and defense expert, and former Nato analyst, who suggested that the ship might have been carrying such cargo.

The incident follows reports from last month that the Ukrainian military had destroyed 15 Russian naval ships and damaged 12 others in the Black Sea since the onset of the war with Russia. This ongoing conflict has seen regular attacks launched by Ukrainian forces against Russian-occupied territories, keeping the region on edge and escalating tensions between the two nations.

Though the attack on the Novocherkassk is undoubtedly a win for Ukraine, it remains to be seen how long the vessel’s operations will be disrupted and what effect the strike will have on the front lines. The mounting hostilities are causing widespread concern and raising questions about the future of the region.

