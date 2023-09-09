Petition: Abolition of the entertainment tax in Salzburg – mica

The Salzburg Club Commission and the umbrella organization of Salzburg cultural sites are launching a petition for the abolition of the entertainment tax on cultural events in the city of Salzburg.

Sign the petition here:

https://bit.ly/47WRTLV

Goal is to make the city of Salzburg more attractive for all cultural organizers, to free organizers from this additional administrative effort and thus to make the city more culture-friendly, livable and lively.

Salzburg is one of the last cities where an “entertainment tax” has to be paid for events. For dance, theater, concerts or exhibitions, an entertainment tax must be paid on the proceeds in addition to VAT. This amounts to between 4% and 25% of revenue.

The initiators of the petition want Salzburg to finally follow the example of Innsbruck and Vienna. The entertainment tax is a trivial tax and creates bureaucracy, time and costs for cultural organizers. In addition, there are countless non-transparent special regulations, which the control office of the city of Salzburg also criticizes.

The Salzburg Club Commission and the umbrella organization of Salzburg cultural sites are therefore calling for an end to the entertainment tax on art and culture. By signing this petition you support organizers and cultural initiatives in their attempt to make Salzburg livable and lively.

The value of art and culture is priceless.

Why the entertainment tax needs to be abolished:

The tax disadvantages Salzburg organizers. This means that Salzburg as a location is becoming increasingly unattractive for holding events. Revenue from the entertainment tax has been declining for years. They are disproportionate to the bureaucratic effort. The entertainment tax regulation is an opaque jungle of regulations and exceptions. This leads to sometimes arbitrary behavior on the part of the responsible office. Small cultural associations are asked to pay (some despite being non-profit), while institutions such as the Salzburg Festival do not have to pay entertainment tax. Along with cultural events, gambling is also taxed through the entertainment tax – a mix that makes little sense in terms of content. A separate tax on gambling (following the Vienna model) would be much more targeted. The event scene was one of the industries hardest hit by the pandemic and is still struggling with the consequences. This industry urgently needs to be relieved!

The campaign is supported by SPÖ citythe Citizens’ List/The Greens, NEOS, KPÖ plus and the ÖH Salzburg.