Pharrell Williams’ first Louis Vuitton show will lead Paris Fashion Week

The Fédération de la Haute Couture et de la Mode (Fédération de la Haute Couture et de la Mode) recently officially released the schedule of the 2024 Spring/Summer Paris Men’s Fashion Week. It is the first to announce that there will be 43 shows and 38 field show.

According to the news on the web page, the highly anticipated ones include Pharrell Williams’ first collection as the creative director of Louis Vuitton’s men’s wear, and the debut of his debut work also kicked off the prelude to this fashion week.

The Louis Vuitton show is currently scheduled to be held at 8:30 pm Eastern Time on June 20th, followed by LEMAIRE, Wales Bonner and other brands on the 21st. Interested readers may wish to visit the official website for the full schedule.