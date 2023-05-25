Home » Singapore’s GDP fell less than expected in the first quarter and is expected to boost the economy to avoid recession
Business

Singapore’s GDP fell less than expected in the first quarter and is expected to boost the economy to avoid recession

by admin
Singapore’s GDP fell less than expected in the first quarter and is expected to boost the economy to avoid recession
  1. Singapore’s first-quarter GDP falls less than expected Sina
  2. The Ministry of Trade and Industry has maintained its economic growth forecast for this year at between 0.5% and 2.5%. 8world News, Lifestyle and Entertainment
  3. Slightly higher than expected, my country’s economy grew by 0.4% in the first quarter Lianhe Zaobao
  4. “International Economy” Singapore’s first-quarter GDP fell by 0.4%, the outlook is not optimistic Chinatimes.com
  5. my country’s first-quarter economic growth slows to 0.4% year-on-year 8world News, Lifestyle and Entertainment
  6. View full coverage on Google News
See also  3 months after the opening of the Beijing Stock Exchange: 68 companies with a total market value of about 222.7 billion yuan lined up

You may also like

Cardinal Zuppi scolds Schlein about the rented uterus

Mass layoffs at delivery service startup Circus Kitchens

Paluani, the king of sweets fails miserably: submerged...

Balcony power plant from Aldi: you have to...

De Laurentiis could sell Bari to a great...

Bertelsmann study: German companies’ innovative power is falling

UBP: acquisisce Angel Japan Asset Management

​ Escort of well-known institutions + market style...

I invested money through robo-advisors – and was...

Benetton, the real estate reorganization starts. A 900...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy