The latest KB5026361 update of Win10 caused trouble: the blue screen crashes and the system restarts randomly | T Kebang

Earlier this month, Microsoft released the KB5026361 update to fix some security vulnerabilities in Windows 10 systems. However, this update also seems to bring some problems. According to users on Reddit and Microsoft’s official website, after installing the latest update, Windows 10 systems have various problems.

One of the most common problems is Blue Screen of Death (BSoD) with error code PROCESS1 INITIALIZATION FAILED. According to a previous Microsoft article, this error code is related to the Bootcat file. According to the article, this problem is caused by the corruption or size change of the Bootcat.cache file. Microsoft recommends booting from the Windows installation disc and deleting the Bootcat.cache file to resolve the issue.

However, this article was originally for Windows 7 systems, so it is unclear whether it applies to Windows 10 systems. However, some users said that they used the Windows 10 installation image to boot from the pen drive, manually started the AMD RAID driver through the command prompt, and then performed a startup repair, which successfully solved the problem.

In addition, users also reported some other problems, such as error code 0x800f0922 when installing updates, random system restarts, a series of error messages popping up, update failures and crashes, etc. At present, Microsoft has not responded to these reports, so it does not know the exact cause or scope of the problem.

It is recommended to enable System Restore on the Windows installation disc (usually the C drive) and create a system restore point before installing updates, and before installing third-party software on the system.