Home Entertainment Pharrell Williams Partners with No More Rulers for New Book ‘Pharrell-isms’
Entertainment

At the same time, Pharrell Williams, who has multiple identities such as musicians, artists, and designers, and operates a personal care product brand and auction platform, will bring a new book “Pharrell-isms” this time.

As one of the “ISMs” series of cooperation between the art organization No More Rulers and Princeton University Press, “Pharrell-isms” was edited by NMR founder Larry Warsh, and it was bound in a purple pocket, with a total of 168 pages. The content gathered Pharrell Williams in interviews, speeches A series of witty quotes that I said at the time, the following are excerpts from the book:

Self-awareness is a muscle that needs exercise. It needs a regimen.
You’ve got to continue to reinvent yourself today, all the while thinking about tomorrow.
Music is the key, the skeleton key that’s opened every door for me.
There is no humanity without education. There is no education without demand.
The only way to make life better for yourself, the only true and lasting way, is to make life better for others.

There’s also a chapter devoted to fashion design, offering clues as to how Pharrell handles his duties as Louis Vuitton’s creative director of menswear and his upcoming first show in June.

“Pharrell-isms” will be available on May 2nd at No More Rulers and select retailers for $16.95, so interested readers may want to keep an eye out.

