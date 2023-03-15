A few weeks away Mauro Icardi was able to reconcile with Wanda Nara, wife and mother of his two daughters, the footballer was seen on Turkish night with three women.

The concrete thing is that the cameras from a Turkish outlet showed the Galatasaray player leaving a bowling alley in the city of Istanbul with three beautiful womenof which until now their identities are unknown.

The news broke out in a short time and less than a month after that Wanda Nara will confirm her reconciliation with Icardi in an interview with Italian television (RAI), as it prepares to debut in Argentina as host of MasterChef on the Telefe screen, next Monday, March 20 at 9:30 p.m..

Where Icardi was seen on Turkish night with three models

As far as could be known, the footballer celebrated the good run of his team as well as his consecration as top scorer in each game. The night outing lasted until the wee hours of the morning and, already in the morningleft the premises with her supposed new friends.

Yes ok Icardi tried to leave the bowling alley earlier to mislead the pressit was quickly confirmed that the three girls were with the footballer celebrating in the VIP sector.

In this way, when he left he did it at a steady pace to quickly reach the car that was waiting for him outside with the visor of his cap very low to go unnoticed, but he had the bad luck that the beanie he was wearing fell to the groundleaving his face completely exposed in front of the paparazzi present in the place.

Meanwhile, so far both Icardi and his wife have not made statements in this regard. Wanda Nara uploaded a suggestive virtual story that said: “Love is like that… It comes when you’re ready, it leaves when it’s not real, it comes back if it belongs to you, but never, gentlemen, it never kills anyone”. How will the story continue?

