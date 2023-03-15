Home News The International Monetary Fund agrees to provide technical assistance to Sudan in the field of government finance statistics “GFS”
The International Monetary Fund agrees to provide technical assistance to Sudan in the field of government finance statistics "GFS"

The International Monetary Fund agrees to provide technical assistance to Sudan in the field of government finance statistics "GFS"

Sudani Net:

The International Monetary Fund announced the provision of technical assistance to Sudan in the field of government finance statistics “GFS”.

The Minister of Finance and Economic Planning was briefed on the proposed aid program submitted by the mission.

The program includes providing technical assistance to improve the compilation of the monthly financial report on the government finance statistics system and providing practical training opportunities on the basic concepts and definitions of the government finance statistics guide related to data sources and compilation of financial reports.

It was agreed to conduct a high-level assessment of the needs for building and developing the capabilities of workers in the financial and accounting fields, and the expected results and technical assistance opportunities expected in the future were discussed.

In October 2022, the Minister of Finance and Economic Planning submitted a request to the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank to provide technical assistance to Sudan, during his participation in the annual meetings of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank.

